Mumbai: The state government has received a go-ahead from the coastal zone management authority to construct the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, dedicated to promoting Marathi language and showcasing its history, along Marine Drive. Marathi Bhasha Bhavan project gets CRZ nod

The project, slated to come up on three plots including the one housing Jawahar Bal Bhavan, has received coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance and the public works department (PWD) has issued a work order to the contractor, said V Bade, superintending engineer of Mumbai, PWD.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the project was conducted twice, last in October 2024 by then chief minister Eknath Shinde, but work failed to take off. Now, a ground plus two storeyed building that stands on the plot is being demolished to make way for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, which will include a gallery and an auditorium.

The project, designed by architect PK Das, will comprise two basements and a ground plus four structure, with the height limited at 24 metres.