Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marathi Bhasha Bhavan project gets CRZ nod 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Coastal zone management authority approves Marathi Bhasha Bhavan construction on Marine Drive, promoting Marathi language; demolition underway for new building.

Mumbai: The state government has received a go-ahead from the coastal zone management authority to construct the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, dedicated to promoting Marathi language and showcasing its history, along Marine Drive.

Marathi Bhasha Bhavan project gets CRZ nod 
Marathi Bhasha Bhavan project gets CRZ nod 

The project, slated to come up on three plots including the one housing Jawahar Bal Bhavan, has received coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance and the public works department (PWD) has issued a work order to the contractor, said V Bade, superintending engineer of Mumbai, PWD.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the project was conducted twice, last in October 2024 by then chief minister Eknath Shinde, but work failed to take off. Now, a ground plus two storeyed building that stands on the plot is being demolished to make way for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, which will include a gallery and an auditorium.

The project, designed by architect PK Das, will comprise two basements and a ground plus four structure, with the height limited at 24 metres.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On