Thane, A 25-year-old married woman was found murdered in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch a search for her father, an official said on Tuesday. Married woman found murdered at parental home in Thane district, search on for father

The mystery behind the potential motive of the crime deepened, as family members ruled out any dispute or provocation, stressing that they watched a movie together a day before the crime on Sunday.

A search is on for the suspect, identified as Vinod Vasaikar, following the incident which occurred on Monday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Gayatri Shinde, had married Akshay Shinde, a resident of Bhiwandi taluka, in November 2025.

She recently arrived at her parents' home in the Rachna Royal building in the Parekarwada area of Kalyan , police said.

According to the police, the family had shown no signs of distress or discord prior to the incident. On Sunday, the family members had gone out together to watch a movie and later visited the nearby Kala Talav area.

The tragedy came to light on Monday night when the victim's mother returned home from her private job.

"The mother found the main door of the apartment unlocked. Upon entering, she discovered Gayatri lying on the floor in a massive pool of blood. She immediately alerted her son and the police," a Bazaarpeth police station official said.

A preliminary medical examination indicated that Gayatri was fatally stabbed in the forehead with a sharp object.

The official said the building's CCTV footage captured Vasaikar, who works for a private firm, unexpectedly returning home on Monday morning. He was later spotted leaving the building premises hastily around 4 PM.

Senior Police Inspector Suresh Singh Gaud told PTI that a case of murder has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband.

"The motive behind the crime remains unclear as the family claims there was no immediate provocation or dispute. We are probing all angles, including potential family disputes or the suspect's mental evaluation," he said.

Gaud said three teams have been dispatched to various locations across the region to nab Vasaikar.

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