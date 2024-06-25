 Mastermind behind robbery at home of Cafe Mysore owner arrested from Delhi | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mastermind behind robbery at home of Cafe Mysore owner arrested from Delhi

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 25, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The accused was using at least 18 SIM cards, changing them frequently to avoid being traced. But one UPI payment he made helped the police nab him

MUMBAI: The Sion police on Monday arrested Premchand Jaiswal, the main accused in the robbery at the home of Cafe Mysore owner Naresh Nayak on May 13, from Delhi. Police said Jaiswal had visited various places in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan before temporarily settling in Delhi. He was using at least 18 SIM cards during this period, changing them frequently to avoid being traced. But one UPI payment he made helped the police nab him.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, Jaiswal allegedly planned the robbery at Nayak’s home with the help of others including two Mumbai Police constables but did not participate in the heist himself. On May 13, the other accused visited Nayak’s home in a police jeep posing as Mumbai Crime branch officials. They claimed they had information about 17 crore being stored in the house that was to be used during the Lok Sabha elections, conducted a search operation, and camped off with 70 lakh in cash and four gold coins.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

After tracing the jeep used in the crime, the Sion police arrested eight people. They included Babasaheb Bhagwat, 50, a police constable; retired constable Dinkar Salvi, 60; Sagar Redekar, 42, a resident of Lower Parel; Vasant Nayak, 52, a former manager at Cafe Mysore and a resident of Lower Parel; Shyam Gaikwad, 50, a resident of Byculla; Niraj Khandagale, 34, a resident of Govandi; Ajit Apraj, 50, from Goregaon; Hiren Waghela, 40, a resident of Mumbai Central; and Raza Ansari, 50.

“Jaiswal was the one who had formed the gang, and we suspect he took the major share in the robbery. Once an informer for the income tax department, he had posed as an income tax officer and police officer on several occasions and cheated numerous people,” said a police officer.

Jaiswal was brought to Mumbai from Delhi after his arrest on Monday and will be produced in court on Tuesday. Police said they are in the process of invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mastermind behind robbery at home of Cafe Mysore owner arrested from Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On