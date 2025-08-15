Maybach runs over 60-year-old pavement dweller in Bandra

MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old chauffeur of a Mercedes-Maybach for running over and killing a 60-year-old homeless woman while she was sitting by the roadside and having tea at Chimbai in Bandra West. Mumbai, India - August 14, 2025: The Bandra police on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old driver of a Mercedes car for hitting a 60-year-old woman at Chimbai in Bandra west while she was sitting by the roadside and drinking tea. The Bandra police said that the woman who had suffered severe headache injuries, was rushed to the hospital by the driver but later succumbed to her injuries. in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Bandra police said that the woman, identified as Kasturabai Chavan, suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital by the driver, but died hours later. According to the police, Chavan lived on the pavement near Joggers Park at Carter Road, along with her three children—Bharat (32), Nagesh (45) and Shani (35).

The accident occurred at around 8.30 am on Wednesday, the police said. An eyewitness, Hitesh Gautam Patel (23), told the police that Chavan was sitting by the roadside near Jaldarshan Society and having tea when, suddenly, a speeding Mercedes hit her.

The car’s driver then took the severely injured Chavan to Bhabha Hospital in an autorickshaw, leaving his car at the accident spot. The chauffeur, identified as Jeeva Ramchandra Munecha (41), a resident of Khar Danda, was then handed over to the police.

Sanjay Marathe, senior police inspector at the Bandra police station, said, “We have arrested the driver and are investigating the case. His blood samples have been sent for analysis to determine whether he was driving under the influence.”

Chavan’s son Bharat was informed about the accident by the owner of the tea stall she was at when she was run over. “I immediately went to the accident ward at Bhabha Hospital, where the doctors on duty informed me that my mother had died due to a severe head injury in the accident,” said Bharat Chavan.