Mazagaon dockyard worker accused of ‘spying’ for Pakistan, arrested

A 31-year-old man working as a structural fabricator at Mazagaon dockyard in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly spying for a ‘Pakistan-based intelligence operative,’ reported NDTV. The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) found that he had allegedly leaked sensitive information, according to the report. A 31-year-old man working as a structural fabricator at Mazagaon dockyard in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly spying for a Pakistan-based intelligence operative. (Representational picture)

A Pakistani woman agent allegedly honeytrapped and then blackmailed the accused into disclosing sensitive information. The woman befriended him on social media and the two were in touch for months. Officers said he was paid money in exchange for the information.

"Accused was interrogated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was introduced to a Pakistan based intelligence operative (PIO) through Facebook and WhatsApp between November 2021 and May 2023. The suspect chatted with PIO on Facebook, WhatsApp account and was arrested by Indian government," The Maharashtra ATS said in a statement.

ATS had received information that an Indian suspect disclosed sensitive information to a Pakistan-based operative. The authorities have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against the accused and the Pakistani operative whom he allegedly leaked information.

ATS is investigating the matter, and the man is being questioned. Officers have not disclosed details of the information that was allegedly supplied to the Pakistani agent.

About the Mazagaon dockyard in Mumbai

Mazagaon dockyard is known for building warships and submarines for India's defence forces. First Indian built submarine, INS Shalki was commissioned here in 1992. The dockyard has commissioned and delivered various other important defence projects.

