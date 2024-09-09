MCZMA clears alignment for Metro 9 project that falls in CRZ

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recently cleared the alignment of Metro 9 line that falls in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) from Bhayandar West to the entry point of proposed car depot at Dongri. HT Image

While clearing the stretch, MCZMA asked the executing body – Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to plant three mangroves for every mangrove cut. It is estimated that nearly 2.37 acres of mangroves will be destroyed for the project.

Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7 from Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander and is 13.581 km long (11.386 km elevated and 2.195km underground).

The alignment has 11 stations and the car depot which is proposed at Dongri in Mira Bhayandar. Eight stations are on the main line between Dahisar and Mira Bhayandar and three proposed stations to Dongri depot. The car depot had been shifted to Dongri due to opposition from environmentalists. Several residents in Mira Road have welcomed the metro project as it provides them with a more efficient and faster commute.

Mangroves like Avicennia marina and Avicennia alba, Salvadora sps and Avicennia officials are found in the creek area where the proposed Metro 9 line is set to come up.

The MCZMA has urged MMRDA that mangrove cutting must be restricted to a minimum and also told them to get approval from the Mangrove Protection Cell and forest clearance.

The agency was also told to strictly ensure that the construction of the Metro 9 line does not impact the flying animals and birds in the area.

MMRDA in its minutes said that transportation is the most vital element that affects normal life in the Mira-Bhayandar area and the presently available network of suburban railways and the road transport system has been stretched to crisis levels. “Metro 9 shall provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East),” said the agency.