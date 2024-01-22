MUMBAI: Despite objections from environmentalists, residents and fishermen, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has permitted the construction of a 450-metre anti-erosion bund at Gorai Beach off Borivali. Gorai is one of the city’s most popular beaches, and the huge bund will spoil the sea view of all homestays and resorts along its shoreline. MCZMA permits huge anti-erosion bund at Gorai Beach

“People come to Gorai for its beauty and natural surroundings,” said Rossi D’Souza, former sarpanch of Gorai. “Many liken the area to Goa. We want our natural beauty to be protected.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The minutes of the MCZMA meeting in December, which were finalised this month, say that the site of the coastal protection work falls in the Coastal Regulation Zone I (B) area, as per the approved Coastal Zone Management plan, 2019. The proposed project involves the construction of an anti-sea erosion bund as an extension to an already existing seawall constructed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The proposed bund is 450 metres long and 20 metres wide at the base and seven metres along the coastline, with a geo fabric filter layer at its bed for filtration. The minutes claim that the bund will have a positive impact, as it will provide protection to the beach from coastal erosion and provide a habitat for marine benthic fauna.

The report of the Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), dated March 31, 2023, says that Gorai Beach is suffering from erosion. “The coastal stretches at both the sites are showing eroding trends and could endanger the residential properties along the shoreline,” it adds. During the visit, the project official said that a few of the trees had been uprooted due to erosion and higher wave action during the monsoons. In order to combat erosion and protect the properties along the shoreline at both Madh and Gorai, the harbour engineer sought the advice of CWPRS on designing coastal protection works at both places, the minutes of the meeting say.

During the visit of CWPRS officers to the site on August 23, 2019, it was observed that there were rocky outcrops in the surf zone and sparse beach sand. Some of the properties located alongside the beach were protected by compound walls. At a few locations, these walls had suffered damage due to wave action. Given the existing site condition and the effect of the waves and tides, it was decided to protect the coastline with a rubble-mound seawall. The minutes say the wave energy will be dissipated in the armour slope and the reflection will be minimal (due to the porosity of the structure), which will promote accumulation of sand in front of the toe berm during the non-monsoon months.

When questioned, Anil Pawar, superintending engineer of the Public Works Department’s harbour engineering department, told HT that the locals had demanded the bund. Environmental activist Harish Pandey questioned the qualifications of the department. “I don’t know whether the PWD is competent to take such decisions,” he said. “This is totally against the environment. It will stop sea water from coming to the palm trees and totally spoil the view. It looks like the authorities want to ruin all Mumbai’s beaches.”

Environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti said that bunds had become a feature across the western coast of the country, especially in Kerala and Karnataka. “Now this is being followed in Mumbai,” he said. “These critically eroding stretches need space for the sea on the landward side. Instead of giving space, the PWD is stopping the sea from advancing. This is only a temporary measure and eventually the beaches will erode.”