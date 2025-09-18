Meenatai Thackeray statue smeared with red paint, 1 held

Mumbai: The bust of late Meentai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and mother of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was found smeared with red paint on Wednesday morning, triggering tension and angry protests in and around the memorial site at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Uddhav Thackeray visited the memorial site on Wednesday afternoon and appealed for peace (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders blamed the state government for failing to protect the statue, while Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited the site and appealed for peace. Leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena too condemned the act, saying Meenatai was like a mother to all Shiv Sena workers.

By evening, the alleged miscreant, Upendra Pavaskar, was nabbed by the Shivaji Park police based on footage from multiple CCTV cameras.

“The accused also tore some posters and we are questioning him to find out the motive,” said a police officer.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said stern action would be taken against the culprits and no one should politicise the incident.

The statue smeared with red oil paint was first noticed by some morning walkers, and photos of the same soon made their way to social media. As the news spread, Shiv Sainiks gathered in droves near the memorial and accused the government of inaction, while Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Dadar shakha Pramukh Ajit Kadam and other party workers removed the paint and cleaned the statue.

Uddhav Thackeray visited the site in the afternoon along with his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray. The ‘desecration’ was an attempt to instigate violence in Maharashtra, he alleged.

“I condemn the act. Only two types of people can do it – those who are ashamed to name their father and mother and those who want to instigate violence in Maharashtra, along the lines of the unsuccessful attempt to shut down Bihar by insulting prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother,” Thackeray said while speaking to reporters at the site. “Our party workers are very angry but I have urged them to be patient and maintain peace.”

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who also visited the site in the afternoon, demanded the culprits be traced and arrested within 24 hours.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mahim MLA Mahesh Sawant, who visited the site with a clutch of other party leaders and legislators, said the defacement of the statue with red oil paint was likely a response to the party’s ‘My Sindoor My Country’ protest against the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Leaders and workers from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena also gathered at the site during the day and condemned the act. Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said, “It is an emotional issue for us as Meenatai was like a mother to all Shiv Sena workers. I have spoken with senior police officers and they will take stern action against the accused.”

Decision on alliance with MNS soon: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with shakha pramukhs and office bearers of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening and said a decision on alliance with the MNS would be taken soon.

“We will take a decision on alliance with the MNS soon. But don’t wait for that and start preparations for the BMC polls. Try to understand why the chief minister and other BJP leaders are attacking us. We will fight the elections with full commitment and need to defeat them,” Thackeray told party workers.