Men disguised as transwomen rob new mom of her gold chain, arrested
Mumbai: A gang of three men were arrested on Sunday for impersonating transwomen and cheating a new mother of her gold chain worth ₹50,000. The frauds instilled fear in the woman by telling her that her two-day-old son is born with evil spirits and bad luck.
The frauds pretended to bless the woman’s gold chain in order to get rid of the omen and advised her that she should keep the chain under a pillow for seven days. After a week, when the complainant opened the handkerchief, she found only the turmeric powder, which was used by the frauds to bless the gold.
According to the MIDC police, on July 6, the victim, identified as Alka Prajapati (28), resident of Gupta Chawl, MIDC had given birth to a son. When she arrived at her residence with her newborn from the maternity home, the three accused Bhanudas Sawant (29), Mahendra Nagnath (38) and Prakash Shinde (24) dressed in sarees, reached her house.
The conmen told Prajapati that her son had evil spirits around him and bad luck. The accused told Prajapati that they would bless the gold chain and pendant around her neck and tie it in a handkerchief.
They then instructed her to keep the handkerchief under her pillow and open it after seven days. On July 13, when Prajapati opened the handkerchief, she found the chain missing.
She then approached the police and registered a case of cheating, “There was no CCTV footage of the three anywhere in the area,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of MIDC police station.
Through sources and informers, the police learnt that the three men stayed in Buldhana.
On Sunday, the police arrested the three men and took them to Mumbai. “We are now finding out whether the maternity home is the place from where the three men got Prajapati’s address and learnt that she had a son two days ago,” said Gaikwad. The police are also finding out whether the three have cheated other new mothers using the same modus operandi.
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday. The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near Mishra's house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances.
