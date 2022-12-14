Mental health programme for cops kicks off

Mumbai: Project Mumbai, a not-for-profit organisation working on social transformation of the city, on Monday launched a mental health support programme for Mumbai police and their family members.

The programme, named Manaswin, was kicked off from the Local Arms division in Worli. It was attended by nearly 200 police personnel.

This programme will continue for at least one year, covering various police stations across the city. About 30,000 police personnel and their family members will be covered as part of the programme.

Project Mumbai’s toll-free helpline number 1800-102-4040 will also be available for the police personnel. The organisation will also document and research various concerns, emerging with greater frequency during the programme, and provide an impact report on a quarterly basis.

Shishir Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Project Mumbai, said, “Initially, we will be conducting group sessions for the police personnel. A one-on-one session with our mental health experts can also be availed. If for any reason, they are not comfortable having one-on-one sessions, they can reach out to the free helpline number for free counselling. Manaswin means victory over the mind; hence the project is named as such.”

DCP Ram Kumar, during the inauguration said, he hopes more and more personnel will avail this facility and their families will also benefit from this.

The session conducted on Monday was led by psychiatry experts Dr Henal Shah, Dr Kersi Chavda and counsellors Neha Kathuria and Shreya Nanduri.