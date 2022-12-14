Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mental health programme for cops kicks off

Mental health programme for cops kicks off

mumbai news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:54 AM IST

Project Mumbai, a not-for-profit organisation working on social transformation of the city, on Monday launched a mental health support programme for Mumbai police and their family members. The programme, named Manaswin, was kicked off from the Local Arms division in Worli

Mental health programme for cops kicks off
Mental health programme for cops kicks off
ByJeet Mashru

Mumbai: Project Mumbai, a not-for-profit organisation working on social transformation of the city, on Monday launched a mental health support programme for Mumbai police and their family members.

The programme, named Manaswin, was kicked off from the Local Arms division in Worli. It was attended by nearly 200 police personnel.

This programme will continue for at least one year, covering various police stations across the city. About 30,000 police personnel and their family members will be covered as part of the programme.

Project Mumbai’s toll-free helpline number 1800-102-4040 will also be available for the police personnel. The organisation will also document and research various concerns, emerging with greater frequency during the programme, and provide an impact report on a quarterly basis.

Shishir Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Project Mumbai, said, “Initially, we will be conducting group sessions for the police personnel. A one-on-one session with our mental health experts can also be availed. If for any reason, they are not comfortable having one-on-one sessions, they can reach out to the free helpline number for free counselling. Manaswin means victory over the mind; hence the project is named as such.”

DCP Ram Kumar, during the inauguration said, he hopes more and more personnel will avail this facility and their families will also benefit from this.

The session conducted on Monday was led by psychiatry experts Dr Henal Shah, Dr Kersi Chavda and counsellors Neha Kathuria and Shreya Nanduri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out