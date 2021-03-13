Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD
The city witnessed its warmest day of the season so far on Saturday. The Santacruz weather station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, up from 37.3 degrees Celsius earlier this week.
Previously, the Santacruz weather station had recorded 38.1 degree Celsius on March 4. Officials attributed the spike in Mercury levels to northeasterly winds, delaying the setting of sea breeze and causing a temperature rise. Colaba, on the other hand, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius.
Officials also cautioned that the temperature would remain on the higher side over the next couple of days as well.
“While no official heatwave is likely across the country over the next few days, Mercury levels will be on the higher side,” said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD.
The minimum temperature at Santacruz and Colaba was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was at normal, and only slightly higher than the previous day’s reading.
As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Santacruz, there may be no relief from the heat over the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 38 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days, while the minimum reading is also predicted to remain at 22 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear skies will prevail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCOCA court refuses to stay release of movie Mumbai Saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records over 15K cases for second straight day, toll now 52,811
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new restrictions for Mumbai yet, city records 1,709 Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't force us to implement strict lockdown: Maharashtra CM gives last warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fliers may be treated as ‘unruly’ if they violate Covid-19 protocols: DGCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra vaccinates nearly 255,000 on Friday, highest single-day jabs so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist connected with NCP worker's murder, arrested in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox