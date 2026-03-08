MUMBAI: The city’s push to solve the crucial “last-mile” problem on the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (The Aqua Line) has hit an early hurdle, with feeder bus services introduced at several stations now scaled down after failing to attract enough riders. Metro 3 last-mile bus plan hits a speed bump as services halved after failing to attract enough riders

The bus services, launched in November 2025 on a trial basis by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), have now been reduced from seven stations to just three. The initiative had roped in private operators- Cityflo and Navkar Travels - to provide last-mile connectivity for commuters using the Aqua Line during peak hours. However, weak ridership and operational challenges forced the services to be curtailed within months of launch.

Seven stations to three

When introduced, the feeder buses operated at seven key Metro 3 stations: Bandra Kurla Complex, Worli, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Vidyanagari, Siddhivinayak, Cuffe Parade and SEEPZ.

The services ran every 10 minutes during peak hours - 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm -to help passengers reach nearby offices, commercial hubs and residential areas.

Today, the buses continue to operate only from three stations: Bandra Kurla Complex, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Cuffe Parade.

“The ridership was not as anticipated. Last-mile connectivity is critical for metro systems, but the numbers did not pick up as expected during the trial,” an MMRC official said.

Trial period may have been too short

Officials indicated that the three-to-four-month pilot may have been too brief to establish commuting habits among passengers.

Navkar Travels withdrew from the project within two months of launch, while Cityflo completed the trial period but decided to retain services only at three stations where demand was relatively better.

Passengers were charged ₹29 onwards for a single trip, while a monthly pass cost ₹499.

During the trial phase, fare revenues were retained by the bus operators and were not shared with MMRC. The idea was to formalise the arrangement later if the pilot proved viable.

The proposed agreement was expected to cover revenue sharing, possible financial support for operators, route finalisation and integration of ticketing systems with the metro’s mobile app for seamless travel. These plans are yet to be worked out.

Metro expanding, but feeder gap remains

The Aqua Line- Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor- has been opened in phases. The first 12.44-km stretch was inaugurated in October 2024, followed by a 9.77-km extension in May this year.

However, the city’s traditional feeder system- buses run by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST)- has been unable to fill the connectivity gap. The civic transport body has been grappling with financial stress and a shrinking fleet, limiting its ability to deploy buses at new metro stations.

With BEST unable to step in, MMRC had turned to private operators for the pilot project.

HT reached out to Cityflo for details on ridership trends and future plans along the Metro 3 corridor, but the company had not responded till the time of going to press.