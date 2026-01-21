Metro 6 likely to begin operations without Kanjurmarg depot

MUMBAI: Metro 6, from Swami Samarth Nagar in Andheri (W) to Vikhroli, is likely to open without the controversial metro car depot at Kanjurmarg. To skip the need for the depot, which will take a couple of years to be ready, MMRDA is working on a unique plan—an elevated eight-lane corridor with pit lines for maintenance—at the Vikhroli end. The move is part of MMRDA’s plans to operate depot-free metro corridors. iMumbai, India - January 20, 2026: A view of the Metro carshade constraction work on the estern express Highway at Kangurmarg in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The authorities are looking to start Metro 6 in the second half of 2026. “We have planned this unique maintenance yard for the rakes,” said an MMRDA official. “Eight elevated pit lines will be built that will allow our staff to do regular maintenance and checks of the rakes. For scheduled periodic overhauling, they can be transported to our Mandale depot.” MMRDA has already begun the construction of the elevated deck which will run parallel to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

The development authority had sought 15 hectares of land at Kanjurmarg for the metro depot, which, on account of being salt pan land, is currently caught up in government procedures. “But with the elevated eight-pit deck and single pit lines next to metro stations wherever possible, we need not wait for the Kanjurmarg car depot,” said an official, adding that it would take at least two to three years to develop it from the time the land was handed over to MMRDA.

Sources said that sufficient rakes were available to operate this crucial 15.31-km metro line connecting the eastern and western suburbs. “Initially, we will require six to eight rakes which can operate every six to eight minutes,” said an MMRDA source. “By the time the demand for more rakes goes up, the Kanjurmarg depot will be constructed and ready.”

MMRDA is also in the final stages of getting land from government, forest and private land owners for a few metro stations on this corridor. Some of these are Jogeshwari (W) near IIT Bombay in Powai, Kanjurmarg near the EEH and Saki Vihar near Larsen & Toubro—work has begun here but small patches of land are required for the landing of the Foot Over Bridges. The girders connecting these stations have already been constructed, and station works are underway.

The Maharashtra government handed over 15 hectares of land for the construction of Kanjurmarg depot in April 2023. In May 2023, MMRDA sought an additional seven hectares for allied activities, which is still under consideration. The planning agency has already approved a contractor for the construction of the depot at a cost of ₹509 crore. The work will include building the boundary wall, earthwork filling, construction of the workshop, inspection bay, stabling lines, automatic washing plant and an operations and control centre.