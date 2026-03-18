Mumbai, Drilling of an unauthorised borewell in south Mumbai by a private water supplier earlier this month led to a small breach in a tunnel of Aqua Line, the only underground Metro corridor in the city, officials said on Wednesday. Metro Aqua Line tunnel damaged due to unauthorised borewell digging in South Mumbai

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation lodged a complaint with the police against the private water supplier for damaging a portion of the Metro Line-3 tunnel while carrying out unauthorised borewell drilling near Metro Cinema.

"An FIR has been registered, and operations remain unaffected, with services running normally," the MMRC said in a statement.

It pointed out that prior permission is mandatory for any construction or excavation within the 50-metre 'influence zone' of the Metro Line-3.

"All individuals and agencies are urged to strictly follow guidelines and obtain necessary approvals to avoid such incidents," MMRC stated.

The MMRC spokesperson, however, did not disclose details such as when the incident occurred, who the contractor was, and the extent of damage to the metro tunnel.

However, a senior police official said the incident took place on March 5, when drilling activity led to a minor hole on the left side of the underground tunnel. An FIR was registered at Azad Maidan police station on March 13 under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , along with the Metro Act, against Rambabu Raay, proprietor of Chandrama Water Supply.

The 33.5-km Aqua Line runs between Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR station in the western suburbs. It is the country's only fully underground Metro corridor.

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