Metro 1 withdraws shuttle service between Andheri and Ghatkopar

MUMBAI: In just three months, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has withdrawn the shuttle service on Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 route. Starting June 16, all services on this 11-year-old metro line will run on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. MMOPL will also reduce the headway between two metro train trips from 205 seconds to 200 seconds from Monday. Starting June 16, all services on this 11-year-old metro line will run on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. (HT)

On June 14, MMOPL authorities announced that effective June 16, the frequency (of metro trains) would increase during peak hours for a smoother, faster commute and all trains will now run the full stretch from Ghatkopar to Versova. Sources said they have withdrawn the shuttle service to improve punctuality and cater to more passengers.

In March, MMOPL had announced a new shuttle service between Andheri and Ghatkopar to improve connectivity and ease congestion during peak hours. It was called short-loop train services for improving capacity at stations with high ridership.

Moreover, there was lower footfall on the three stations of Versova, DN Nagar and Azad Nagar, which until last month saw a daily average of 61,000 passengers as against the entire corridor’s footfall of 4.55 lakh every day. The new shuttle service was expected to accommodate additional passengers and, also, improve train frequency on the Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch, from 220 seconds to 205 seconds.

Sources in MMOPL said that from June 16, they will further curtail the frequency between the two metro train services to 200 seconds. “Now that this experiment has failed, the MMOPL can experiment by running a 6-car metro instead of the present 4-car metro which is running heavily congested,” said Dhaval Shah, a resident of Andheri who uses Metro-1.

Mumbai Metro-1 operates 444 trips on weekdays with average daily footfall of 4.5-5 lakh. Since its launch in June 2014, Metro-1 has catered to 1,112 million commuters in 11 years.