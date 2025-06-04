Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mhada gears up for tree plantation during Van Mahotsav

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 04, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Maharashtra's MHADA plans to plant 0.2 million saplings during Van Mahotsav Week, aiming to create urban forests in non-developable plots.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) will conduct a statewide tree plantation drive during Van Mahotsav Week, targeting the planting of 0.2 million saplings across Maharashtra. It also proposes to convert plots in Mumbai that cannot be developed into urban forests.

Mhada gears up for tree plantation during Van Mahotsav
Mhada gears up for tree plantation during Van Mahotsav

At a meeting of heads of department on Tuesday, Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice-president and chief executive officer, said that during Van Mahotsav Week, from July 1 to 7, various Mhada boards should engage in large-scale tree plantation programmes.

Jaiswal also told officers to identify plots in the Mumbai region where no construction or development is possible. He said these plots should be developed into dense urban forests using the Miyawaki method. This method is effective in increasing biodiversity by enabling the plantation of a large number of trees in smaller areas.

He said that Mhada’s regional boards such as the Mumbai Housing Area Development Board (MHADB) and the Konkan Housing Board should also consider planting trees within the premises of housing colonies under their jurisdiction. Jaiswal set a target of 50,000 saplings for the MHADB and 25,000 saplings for the Konkan Housing Board. All saplings must be geo-tagged.

A circular mandating compensatory plantation wherever tree felling takes place under Mhada projects will soon be issued. Initially, this will be applicable to Mumbai and later extended to other regional boards.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mhada gears up for tree plantation during Van Mahotsav
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On