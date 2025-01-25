Menu Explore
MHADA Konkan board lottery on Feb 5

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2025 06:56 PM IST

The draw will commence at 1 pm and the event will be officiated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in attendance,” said Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA’s) Konkan Board will conduct an online lottery draw for the sale of 2,147 flats and 110 plots on February 5 at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane.

MHADA Konkan board lottery on Feb 5

MHADA has received 24,911 applications along with the mandatory refundable earnest money deposit for the lottery draw.

The flats and plots are part of various housing schemes developed by the Konkan Board in Thane city, Thane district, Raigad, and Sindhudurg.

The application process had begun on October 11 last year, and people were allowed to submit their applications online until January 6.

On the day of the lottery, applicants will receive the results immediately via SMS, email, and through the MHADA lottery app.

