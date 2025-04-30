MHADA looking to redevelop Bandra HQ, bring in private offices

MUMBAI: The state housing body, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which has been redeveloping residential complexes on its land, is itself seeking a reconstruction of its headquarters at Bandra East, the entrance to BKC. The new building will accommodate the offices of private companies as well. MHADA Office at Bandra Internet photo

For this, MHADA has sought a modification in the land’s reservation from government office to commercial, confirmed Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice-president and chief operation officer of MHADA. “MHADA’s headquarters redevelopment project is in the pipeline. It will happen soon,” he said. Once the land reservation gets amended, tenders will be floated for the revamp plan.

Jaiswal did not disclose whether MHADA would redevelop the existing premises itself or opt for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). If the government housing body undertakes the project, it will be able to monetise the additional built-up area that is generated. In case of a PPP, it could ask a private developer to construct the commercial building and provide MHADA the required space free of cost.

Presently, the MHADA office is located in the prime location of Bandra East, abutting the Western Express Highway and less than 100 feet away from the entrance to the Bandra-Kurla Complex. It is also close to Bandra railway station, a few hundred metres away from one of the biggest urban renewal projects—that of Dharavi—and the Metro 3 BKC station.

A senior government officer said that the idea to redevelop the MHADA plot into a commercial building was floated by Jitendra Awhad when he was housing minister. Speaking to HT, Awhad said, “This was a good idea. This is a prime plot. We had planned a 5-star hotel besides the MHADA headquarters.”

After the Sena-BJP government took over, the BJP got the housing portfolio and kept the project on hold. When Eknath Shinde got hold of the portfolio, he pushed the proposal.

Many MHADA officers were opposed to allowing the commercialisation of the MHADA office plot, as it will lead to even more crowding in the area, besides which allowing a private developer would mean the government losing control over its own building. “I doubt that any private player will invest in the MHADA plot because the MHADA building attracts a lot of people,” said an officer. “MHADA has 56 colonies in Mumbai, and people who have issues come here. Many morchas too are brought here.”