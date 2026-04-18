MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) plans to invite bids for the redevelopment of nearly 480 acres across four localities in Mumbai’s western suburbs over the next year, as part of a larger push to overhaul ageing housing clusters. Mhada to bid out 480 acres for redevelopment in Mumbai’s western suburbs

Earlier this month, MHADA floated tenders for three major projects—Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri (73.89 acres), Bandra Reclamation (98.27 acres) and Adarsh Nagar in Worli (34.33 acres)—covering a total of 206.49 acres. These projects will be executed under the Construction and Development Agreement (CDA) model. Developers have until May 13 to submit their bids.

The next phase will cover Ram Krishna Nagar in Khar (6 acres), Old MHB Colony in Borivali (26 acres), Gorai in Borivali (200 acres) and Charkop in Kandivali (250 acres). Proposal to invite bids for these four locations will be sent to the state cabinet soon.

“A year from now, a total of 923 acres of 11 projects in Mumbai will be in different stages of redevelopment. After the latest three active bids, we will float bids for the redevelopment of another four localities through the construction and development agency model,” announced Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and chief executive officer of Mhada. “This 923 acres is minus BDD Chawl redevelopment project and Aaram Nagar in Versova.”

Depending on project size, rehabilitation of residents is expected to take five to seven years from the start of redevelopment.

Several cluster redevelopment projects have already been awarded, including PMGP Colony in Jogeshwari East, Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowkie, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sion and Kamathipura near Mumbai Central. With the master plan ready, redevelopment of Motilal Nagar 1, 2 and 3 in Goregaon West, spread over 143 acres, is set to begin soon.

In total, around 80,747 tenements are expected to be impacted across these cluster redevelopment initiatives.

The plan forms part of the state government’s broader strategy to redevelop nearly one-fifth of Mumbai’s habitable land. Hindustan Times, on September 11, 2025 had published a report on the government’s “garage sale” of real estate. Under the model, Mhada will retain ownership of the land while granting leasehold development rights to private developers.