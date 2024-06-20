MHADA to provide 11 months’ rent in one instalment to eligible tenants of BDD chawls

Mumbai: In order to facilitate the relocation of tenants from old BDD chawls and to encourage greater cooperation from them, MHADA has decided to provide eligible tenants with an additional 11 months’ rent in a single instalment. This follows an earlier payment of 11 months’ rent given at the project’s outset. HT Image

In the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, eligible tenants who have not opted for MHADA’s transit camp accommodations will receive this rent. Initially, tenants were given 11 months’ rent in advance, with plans to switch to monthly payments thereafter. However, tenants requested that the rent for the next 11 months also be provided in a lump sum.

Responding to this demand, MHADA’s vice president and chief executive officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, approved this proposal. According to this decision, the policy will remain in effect until tenants are relocated to the new rehabilitation units. Verified by the concerned executive engineer, eligible tenants will receive 11 months’ rent in a single instalment. If the stay extends beyond 11 months, tenants will receive rent for the additional duration. Rent will be based on the actual length of stay, not just a blanket 11 months.

The BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project spread over 92 acres of land is the biggest ever project of urban renewal and is the most ambitious project of urban development of the Maharashtra government, with redevelopment work progressing rapidly at Worli, Naigaon, and NM Joshi Marg-Lower Parel. Under this project, eligible residential tenants are provided accommodations in transit camps by MHADA. However, due to a shortage of available units, tenants are given the option to receive rent instead. Eligible residential tenants, who do not prefer transit accommodations are given ₹25,000 per month as rent by MHADA. Similarly, non-residential tenants also receive ₹25,000 per month as compensation.

The computerised lottery for allocation of rehabilitation units to eligible tenants in the Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project will be held next week.