MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday lifted its interim order that had restrained Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from finalising tenders for ground and bridge handling services, clearing the way for a new service provider to be appointed following the termination of Turkish firm Celebi NAS Airport Services’ contract. MIAL gets HC relief over replacement for Turkish firm Celebi for ground services at Mumbai airport

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, who heard the matter, observed that the interim protection granted to Celebi in May could no longer be sustained—particularly in light of the Delhi High Court’s recent dismissal of a similar challenge by the firm against the termination of its contract at Delhi airport and the revocation of its security clearance.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had revoked Celebi’s security clearance earlier this year after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the military offensive launched by Indian forces on May 7, 2025. Airports across the country subsequently scrapped contracts with the Turkish ground-handling firm, citing national security concerns.

Celebi had approached the Bombay High Court contesting the cancellation of its security clearance and the consequent termination of its Mumbai contract. While the court has now vacated the interim relief it granted in May, a separate plea challenging the security clearance revocation remains pending before a division bench. That matter is scheduled to be heard on July 24.

“The continuation of the ad-interim order is no longer feasible or justified. Holding up the process of appointing a replacement is neither possible nor tenable. Hence, the interim order stands vacated,” the court said in its order.

The court also noted that since the revocation of Celebi’s security clearance, its staff and equipment at Mumbai airport have been taken over by Indo Thai Airport Services, which has assumed responsibility for all ground handling and bridge mounting operations. “The petitioner has lost all physical access to the airport,” it added.

On May 26, a vacation bench of the Bombay High Court had restrained MIAL from finalising tenders issued on May 17 to select a new ground-handling agency. With Wednesday’s ruling, that bar no longer applies.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, while upholding the Centre’s decision to revoke Celebi’s security clearance, had cited “compelling national security considerations” and “impelling geopolitical concerns” as justification for the move.