Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner

Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint.

In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well. In 2019, their relationship took a sour turn, but the minister still still paid for the education of his two kids.

Munde got elected from the Parli (Beed) constituency during the 2019 assembly election and became a minister. “After I became minister, my former live-in partner started demanding money from me and threatened to defame me if not paid,” he said. Following this, the minister had filed a complaint with the Santacruz police and also filed a case in the court.

“The court passed an order in my favour on December 16, 2020, and also put an injunction on my live-in partner, barring her from making statements against me on social media,” Munde said in his complaint. Following this, the woman stopped making statements against the minister.

However, after sometime in December 2020 and January 2021, the sister of his former live-in-partner started demanding money from him and threatened to file a rape complaint if he does not pay. As the minister did not respond to her demands, on January 11, 2021, she filed a rape complaint against him at the Oshiwara police station, claiming that Munde, under the pretext of marriage, raped her. She also allegedly started making defamatory statements against Munde on social media platforms, the police complaint states.

In its probe, the police found no substantiation in her complaint and later, she herself withdrew it on January 22, 2021. She also shared the same on Twitter.

In her affidavit, she stated that she made the complaint against the minster as she was under stress over the court case between her sister and the minister and that she has no evidence to back her rape allegations.

However, after a few days, she again started demanding money and expensive articles, but as Munde did not respond to her calls and messages, she started sending him threatening messages directly and indirectly, the police said.

Between February-March 2022, the sister called and demanded ₹5 crore, commercial shop and expansive phones and if not paid, then she would again file a rape complaint against him by claiming that earlier she withdrew her complaint because of pressure.

As Munde did not respond to her calls and messages, she again posted messages on Twitter against him and claimed that the signature on earlier complaint withdrawal letter (that she had shared) is not of hers.

Munde told the police that fearing defamation of his family members, he sent her ₹3 lakh in Indore. Later, he also bought her a phone worth ₹1.42 lakh.

“In order to get rid of her, I sent her money and valuables many times, but since the past few days, she is demanding ₹5 crore from me and threatening to defame me if not paid,” Munde said.

On Munde’s complaint, the Malabar Hill police filed an FIR against the accused. She has been booked under section 384 (Extortion), 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc) and 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) of Indian Penal Code.