MUMBAI: Amid nationwide outrage over examination paper leaks, particularly the NEET-UG controversy, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the alleged question paper leak during the third-year BCom final semester examinations conducted by the University of Mumbai in April. Minister orders CID probe into MU exam leak

Patil announced the decision while replying to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab in the Legislative Council during the Monsoon Session.

The alleged leak has triggered widespread concern among students and political organisations, with both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Yuva Sena (UBT) demanding a fair, transparent and independent investigation. The issue was also debated in the Legislative Council, where members expressed concern over alleged attempts to shield those responsible for the leak.

Yuva Sena leader and Mumbai University Senate member Pradeep Sawant questioned why no action had been initiated against senior university officials even more than a month after the incident came to light. He pointed out that while three temporary employees had been suspended and a criminal case registered, those allegedly responsible for the leak were yet to face any action.

Sawant said repeated incidents of examination paper leaks were eroding students’ confidence in the system and damaging the credibility of the university’s examination process. Alleging that the university administration was protecting certain officials, he warned that Yuva Sena would continue its agitation until those responsible were identified and brought to justice.

Welcoming the discussion in the Legislature, ABVP Mumbai Metropolitan Secretary Prashant Mali said a departmental inquiry alone would not be adequate given the gravity of the allegations. He demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into the alleged paper leak.