Minor booked for pushing 15-yr-old girl from terrace of high-rise in Mumbai: Police

A 15-year-old boy was booked on Tuesday for pushing another minor girl from the terrace of her 3—storey building in Mumbai’s Bhandup (West), police said. The development comes a week after the 15-year-old girl died after falling from the terrace of her building. (Representative file photo)

The development comes a week after the 15-year-old girl died after falling from the terrace of her building. Police said that she was allegedly pushed by the minor boy.

The deceased was found dead after falling from the terrace of the high-rise building on June 24 evening when she went to meet her friend in his building at Bhandup (west). Police said that the boy and deceased had fought over some issue and the boy pushed the girl in a fit of rage and she fell from the terrace and died.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6pm on June 24 when the deceased, a resident of Mulund, went to Bhandup West to meet her friend in his building. Both of them met in the building premises and the boy lives in A wing but he along with deceased went in D wing and both went onto the 32nd floor of the building by a lift. They went on a terrace where they had an argument over some issue, an officer said.

Earlier, the boy told police that the minor girl was worried about her academics and despite his counselling, she died by suicide, a police officer said.

However, during investigation based on circumstantial evidence, it was learnt that the boy and girl had an altercation and in a fit of rage, the boy pushed the girl again and she fell from the terrace, added the officer.

The building’s security guard and others reported the incident to the Bhandup police station, and an accidental death report was registered.

However, the police began scanning the CCTV footage of the building. The deceased’s family claims that she was doing well academically and had complained to the police demanding investigation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290