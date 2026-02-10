MUMBAI: A 43-year-old man from Chembur has been booked for allegedly allowing his 17-year-old son to drive a car without a licence, after the minor rammed into a two-wheeler and critically injured a couple in Ghatkopar late on Friday night. Minor rams car into motorcycle in Ghatkopar, father booked

The injured, identified as Dhurmil Patel, 33, and his wife Minal Patel, 32, suffered severe head and limb injuries and are undergoing treatment at Zynova Shalby Hospital on LBS Road in Ghatkopar West.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm near Somaiya College Gate No. 3 on Tansa Pipeline Road, Vidyavihar, as the couple were returning home from their shop in Parel on a scooter. A car, being driven at high speed from the opposite direction, allegedly collided with their vehicle, throwing them onto the road.

Senior police inspector Santosh Dhemare of Tilak Nagar police station said the car was being driven recklessly by a juvenile, who was travelling from Rajawadi towards Tilak Nagar Terminus. “Dhurmil sustained serious head injuries, fractured ribs, a fractured left knee and a fractured right wrist, while Minal suffered a fractured right arm and severe injuries to her right eye,” Dhemare said.

The couple were initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Zynova Shalby Hospital by Dhurmil’s uncle, Mahesh Patel.

Based on Mahesh Patel’s complaint, the police have booked the car owner, identified as Walji Raja Bhushan, under Section 199 of the Motor Vehicles Act for knowingly allowing his minor son to drive without a valid licence. Bhushan has been served a notice summoning him for questioning, police said.