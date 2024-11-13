NAVI MUMBAI: In a big relief to the family of the 17-year-old boy, who had gone missing from his home on November 7, he was located at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The boy, diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), had left his home following an argument with his mother over his decision to go bald. Missing boy with ADHD found at Vrindavan

In the early hours of Tuesday, the mother received a call from Vrindavan police station informing about her son’s whereabouts.

“At 2.30am, I received a call from Vrindavan police station stating that my son was with them, and he wanted to talk to me. He simply said that he was safe. As he sounded extremely upset, I didn’t prod him further about how he managed to reach that place,” said the mother

Following the altercation with his mother, the boy had walked out of the house barefoot and without any belongings. A complaint was registered with Belapur police and preliminary investigation by going through CCTV footage had revealed that the boy was seen at Belapada metro station.

During the argument at home, the boy had stated his desire to join the Hare Rama Hare Krishna sect and expressed his desire to shave his head as that was the first step to get involved with the community. The father of the boy said, “He constantly asked me to take him to Vrindavan. I instead took him to the Kharghar-based International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which, later, he started frequenting.”

The boy’s grandfather and father took a flight to Vrindavan to bring him home. Meanwhile, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) investigating the matter started proceedings to close the case lodged with Belapur police.