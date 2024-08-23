Mithibai, NMIMS college students share experiences of persistent harassment near campus

Mumbai: In the wake of the Badlapur incident and the resident doctors’ protest, sparked by RG Kar medical rape-murder case, several college students from the NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, Vile Parle, have come forward to share their experiences of harassment outside Mithibai College, and along the route to Vile Parle East station. Mumbai, India - Dec. 21, 2018:Vehicles drive past in front of Mithibai College, Ville Parle in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 21, 2018. (Photo by Shashi S Kashyap/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Instagram page @andheriwestshitposting has become a platform for these women to voice their ordeals, with posts going viral and sparking widespread outrage.

Among the reports, many have highlighted a man who allegedly bumps into female students intentionally while they are on their way to the station.

According to witnesses, the man, who is described as wearing a yellow shirt, deliberately collides with girls and touches them inappropriately. He is said to repeat this behaviour, taking multiple rounds along the footpath. The incidents, along with an image of the man, were shared on the Instagram account.

A Mithibai College student recounted her experience in a post. She described how she and her friend were walking towards Vile Parle East station when the man bumped into her friend and touched her inappropriately. Initially, they dismissed the incident as accidental due to the crowded area. However, the same man reportedly targeted them again the following day, both in the morning and afternoon.

The student further claimed that the college had lodged multiple complaints against the man, leading to his arrest and imprisonment. However, he is allegedly released every three months, only to repeat the same behaviour. “When we asked the college to take stricter action, we were told that even the police are ‘fed up’ and ‘frustrated’ with his acts and that he does this on purpose to go to jail and get free food,” the post concluded.

Another post from a different student suggested that the man has been engaging in this behaviour for years. “I recognise this guy from 2018. He walks fast, touches girls, goes on the footpath across the college, and masturbates. We did complain to the college authorities too, but nothing happened,” she stated.

As these social media posts went viral, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Rajya Sabha took to social media and said, “I spoke to the special CP Deven Bharti who has assured more police patrolling in the areas highlighted in various social media posts. Will clear illegal shops that have mushroomed in the vicinity of the campus area.”

She also demanded to sanitise the areas near and around the campus and spoke with Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) management. “The college management is fully on board and willing to extend all cooperation,” Chaturvedi said.

In response to these disturbing reports, professor Meena Chintamaneni, pro-vice chancellor of NMIMS University, issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and other official social media accounts of the university. She emphasised that the Mumbai police have been called upon to take appropriate action against the man, who has reportedly been harassing female students for years. The statement expressed concern over the recent incidents, particularly in light of similar cases at RG Kar and Badlapur.

“At NMIMS University, the safety and well-being of our students, especially our female students, is of paramount importance. We are deeply committed to ensuring that our campus provides a secure and supportive environment for all,” the statement read.

The statement also highlighted the university’s anti-sexual harassment measures, including comprehensive CCTV coverage, a stringent access control system, dedicated female counselling resources, an active Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, a vigilant student council, and close collaboration with the local police. The police have agreed to patrol every 2-3 hours around all SVKM institutions and hostels, with additional security deployed outside the college gates.

Dr Chintamaneni concluded by reaffirming the university’s commitment to student safety: “At NMIMS University, we are unwavering in our commitment to upholding our core values of respect and equality. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our female students feel empowered, supported, and confident that their safety is our top priority.”