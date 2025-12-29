Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
MMR RTOs’ interceptor vehicles’ drive penalise 3,200 traffic violators of 33L

ByShashank Rao
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 05:50 am IST

Over 3,200 motorists were fined in Mumbai for traffic violations, mainly for not wearing helmets, during an RTO enforcement drive using advanced interceptor vehicles.

MUMBAI: In an enforcement drive conducted by the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) using newly procured interceptor vehicles, 3,233 motorists have been penalised for traffic violations between December 11 and 22 in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Two-wheeler riders accounted for a significant 71% of the offenders, officials said.

Radar systems in the interceptor vehicles allow multiple traffic violations—such as speeding, failure to wear helmets or seatbelts—to be detected and recorded automatically, without manual intervention. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Radar systems in the interceptor vehicles allow multiple traffic violations—such as speeding, failure to wear helmets or seatbelts—to be detected and recorded automatically, without manual intervention. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

According to road transport officials, the highest number of violations was for driving without a helmet. Of those booked, 1,772 were riders not wearing helmets, while 531 were pillion riders without helmets. In addition, 426 motorists were fined for overspeeding and 267 car drivers for not wearing seatbelts.

The drive was carried out using advanced interceptor vehicles equipped with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, radar-based speed detection systems, lux meters to measure brightness levels, and artificial intelligence-enabled 360-degree cameras. These systems allow multiple traffic violations—such as speeding, failure to wear helmets or seatbelts—to be detected and recorded automatically, without manual intervention.

“The interceptor vehicles, fitted with state-of-the-art radar systems, were deployed at accident-prone stretches, highways and major arterial roads. Fines amounting to over 33 lakh were imposed during the drive, with two-wheeler riders accounting for the bulk of the violations,” an RTO officer said.

Officials said that 69 interceptor vehicles were stationed along key corridors, including the Eastern and Western Express Highways, as well as internal city roads across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The radar systems are capable of detecting speeding vehicles from a distance of up to 1.5 km, enabling enforcement teams to act against hundreds of violators within an hour.

According to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, penalties for detected violations are automatically imposed. To support the rollout, around 200 motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors were trained last month to operate the new equipment. All RTO offices have now begun using the interceptors for routine enforcement.

With New Year celebrations approaching, officials said, enforcement will be intensified across Mumbai and the MMR with increased deployment of interceptor vehicles.

Earlier this year, the procurement of the interceptors had drawn scrutiny over the cost of radar systems. While each interceptor vehicle costs around 13 lakh, the radar equipment alone is priced at 35.84 lakh per unit. As per the tender awarded in October last year, the total cost for procuring 69 interceptor vehicles stood at 9.25 crore.

