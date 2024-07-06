MMRDA changes alignment of Worli-Sewree connector, only 2 buildings to be razed instead of 19

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MRDA) has changed the alignment of the Worli-Sewri connector after getting approval from an authority meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde on Friday in Vidhan Bhavan. Earlier, the plan was to pull down 19 buildings. But now, with the change in design, only two will get pulled down, and 17 will get saved. HT Image

Work on the project had halted after residents had started opposing their shifting to another place. The worried residents had approached the BJP and Shiv Sena UBT to help them.

After MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee changed the alignment of the connector slightly to save most of the buildings, the residents are heaving a sigh of relief.

As per the old plan, the MMRDA would have needed to spend ₹5,200 crore. But now, only ₹110 crore will be spent. Also, while the original plan would have affected 286 residential and 106 commercial structures, the new plan would affect only 58 residential and 19 commercial structures. The unaffected buildings can now also get their properties redeveloped. The MMRDA has said that the connector will be ready by December 2025.

The state government has also permitted the MMRDA to raise bonds worth ₹50,000 crore for various infra projects. The MMRDA plans on selling lands in BKC G block (four commercial and three residential) and the reserve price at present is ₹5,945 crore.

The MMRDA also approved a tunnel in Thane from Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel and an elevated road from Fountain Hotel to Bhayander. This will reduce the load on the Thane-Borivali road.