Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MMRDA gets REC funding for Metro projects

MMRDA gets REC funding for Metro projects

mumbai news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with REC Limited, a central government undertaking, for the funding of ₹30,483 crores for the ongoing nine lines of Metro projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with REC Limited, a central government undertaking, for the funding of 30,483 crores for the ongoing nine lines of Metro projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The MMRDA has said that the funding, which has been raised from REC, at the rate of 7.59% for the first time, will help to fast-track the work.

The MoU was signed during the annual board meeting of MMRDA at Mantralaya and was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. “This will resolve the liquidity issues and help the authority to complete the ongoing projects speedily. Had this facility not been availed, we would have asked for loans from financial institutions or raised funds by monetising lands,” said MMRDA commissioner SVR Shrinivas.

The board also gave a nod to the infrastructure projects worth 17,215 crores in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and parts of MMR. The permission was also given for the feasibility report and detailed project report. The authority okayed handing over its land at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the bullet train to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. The transport development project with the cost of 289 crores at Teen Haath Naka, Thane, was given the go-ahead in the board meeting. The proposal of 143 crores for the Bhiwandi-Wada state highway was also approved by the board.

Another proposal of a multi-storey parking lot with the estimated cost of 81.53 crores was also approved by the board. The proposal of the project cost of 35 crores and raising 54 crores through loan for water supply pipeline for Surya Regional Water Supply scheme was also given a nod in the meeting.

“The MMRDA should complete all these projects in a time-bound manner,” said Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out