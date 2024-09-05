Mumbai: The distress faced by citizens living or working in commercial establishments in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) over last mile connectivity, may eventually be lifted. MMRDA green-lights pod taxi project in BKc

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s executive committee, headed by the chief secretary Sujata Saunik, appointed a concessionaire -- Hyderabad based Sai Green Mobility to execute and operate Automated Rapid Transit System (pod taxi) – to address the challenges faced in the business district. The pod taxi system has been envisioned along the lines of London’s Heathrow Airport.

The project was given a go-ahead in March, by chief minister Eknath Shinde; his final stamp of approval is expected over the next few weeks. Last month, MMRDA received bids from two companies to implement and operate the project, namely, Chennai-based Refex Industries and Hyderabad based Sai Green Mobility.

The newly appointed private company will design, engineer, develop, construct, test, commission and also operate and maintain the modes of commute on design finance built operate and transfer (DFBOT) basis. The project’s estimated cost is ₹1,016.34 crore at a concession period of 30 years. It will take three years to be fully operational.

Once launched, up to six lakh commuters who travel daily to and from BKC will benefit from it. The services will be operated every 15-30 seconds and connect with Bandra and Kurla suburban stations, BKC metro station as well as bullet train station. There will be 38 halts on the 8.8-kilometer route.

The commute to BKC has been a challenge despite introduction of many public buses, as there has been a mis-match between demand and supply. At the moment, a fare of ₹21 per kilometer is proposed for the pod taxis, with an annual increase of 4%. MMRDA will notify the rates during the conditions precedent phase of the project. Presently, commuters pay up to ₹40 per seat in a shared auto to travel to the business district from Bandra or Kurla railway stations.

The decision to implement the pod taxi system follows a comprehensive Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) commissioned by MMRDA. This was peer-reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers, who recommended the system as per the suitability for the area’s topography and the expected traffic growth.

“The pod taxi project will not only improve last mile connectivity but also reduce congestion and provide a modern, efficient mode of transportation for daily commuters,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.