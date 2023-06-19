MMRDA seeks additional land for Metro Line 6 depot; plans to induct 108 coaches

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has requested an additional 5-7 hectares of land along the Kanjurmarg depot site for the Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli (Eastern Express Highway) Metro Line 6. HT Image

This request comes in addition to the 15 hectares of land allocated by the state government for the construction of the depot. The MMRDA has also called for tenders to procure 108 coaches for future use on this route.

The MMRDA senior officials have confirmed that they have requested more land within the Kanjurmarg depot area.

“This land is a part of the government-owned area where Kanjurmarg depot is proposed. We are awaiting permissions from the state government for this land. We are also waiting for the government’s go ahead for building car depots associated with other metro lines,” said a senior official of the MMRDA.

In addition to Kanjurmarg depot, construction of car depots of Mogharpada (Metro 4), Kasheli (Metro 5), and Uttan (Metro 9) are also awaiting approval. The acquisition of this extra land is expected to contribute to overall smoother operations.

In April, the state government had directed Mumbai’s suburban collector to hand over the Kanjurmarg plot for construction of the depot.

Now, this depot is awaiting a government resolution, which will give a go ahead to the construction of a workshop for both minor and large maintenance, automatic cleaning, and an operations and control centre for all the trains (OCC) on the premises.

Also, the MMRDA authorities have issued a tender to purchase 108 coaches of metro trains for the route at a cost of ₹989 crore, without taxes.

The respective contractor company will be responsible for the design, manufacturing of the coaches, supply, their testing and commissioning along with the necessary training of employees. It will take at least two years for the metro rakes to start coming in.

The MMRDA is constructing the ₹6,672 crore metro line, connecting the western and the eastern suburbs and includes 13 metro stations. The expected deadline for this metro line to be open is 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON