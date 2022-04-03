Day after Raj Thackeray's warning, MNS leader held for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers without permission
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader was taken into police custody for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers without permission at the party office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.
The accused, Mahendra Bhanushali, said, “Yesterday, Raj Thackeray sahab ordered 'Hanuman Chalisa' to be played on the road, I obliged... Police came and told us not to do it as it could lead to enmity, but was there any enmity over mosque loudspeakers for so many years?”
Addressing the party workers on Saturday, Thackeray had asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa'.
"No one takes permission, it isn't just me. So action should be taken on everyone if it's taken on me. The police did their job. Raj (Thackeray) Sahab says 'never say anything to the police'. Action should be taken wherever loudspeakers are used," Bhanushali said.
Bhanushali, later outside the Ghatkopar police station, said, “The police imposed a ₹5,050 fine on him and gave a notice stating that if he played it again, strict action will be taken… Should enmity arise due to Hindu prayers? If anyone has problems with it, they should shut their ears and sit inside their houses. They will be given answers if they oppose such things... I am meeting Raj Sahab tomorrow to brief him about what happened.”
“My loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA government doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of mosques,” Bhanushali claimed.
The MNS chief had also demanded the government to revoke the pensions given to the MPs and MLAs and asked to take their farmhouse away if they have to be given houses.
"The MLA and MP pensions should be stopped. If you want to give homes, then give to the poor people who live in the slums. Why provide the MLAs houses? If you have to provide homes, then take their farmhouses away and then give them houses," he said.
Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".
"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.
The MNS chief also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said that he is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999.
On Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at Thackeray, saying the MNS chief's speech was "scripted and sponsored" by the BJP.
"It is clear that the (speech of) the loudspeaker blaring at the Shivaji Park yesterday was scripted and sponsored by BJP," Raut told reporters in an apparent reference to the MNS chief.
Pawar said the MNS president never takes a consistent stand on any issue and remains in "hibernation" for three to four months a year which is his "speciality". "The NCP brings together people from all the castes. Raj Thackeray should have studied the history of NCP (before making comments)," Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur.
(With inputs from agencies)
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death. The deceased are in their late 20s. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.
Uttarakhand hikes honorarium of sanitation workers to ₹500 per day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the honorarium of sanitation workers in the state has been raised to ₹500 per day, as promised during the campaign for the recent Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dhami in Champawat's Banbasa said, "In line with our poll promise, we issued an order after forming the government regarding ₹500 per day honorarium for sanitation workers. They will now get ₹500 per day."
Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores
The vigilance investigation bureau on Saturday conducted raids on block supply officer of Mushari block, Muzaffarpur, Santosh Kumar, bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by him that included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials familiar with the matter said. Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway at his ancestral house.
₹1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals
PUNE The civic administration has helped refund ₹1 crore to at least 140 patients who had complained of excessive charges by private hospitals in the city for Covid-19 and mucormycosis treatment. Patients who lodged complaints were refunded the amount after the civic body issued notices to the hospitals. The administration also audited bills issued to patients who underwent Covid treatment. Despite the state government's price cap, private hospitals overcharged the patients.
Teens decomposed body found from ventilation duct of Khadakwasla building
PUNE The Haveli police found a teenager's decomposed body from the ventilation duct of Chintamani Heights building in Khadakwasla. The deceased has been identified as Heena Shabbir Pathan (15), a Class 10 student, said police. A family who resides on the first floor of the building complained of a foul smell coming from the lobby. They immediately alerted the police on Friday night. The body was brought out early on Saturday morning, according to police.
