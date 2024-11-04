Mumbai: With the nomination process for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, concluding on October 29, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has notably refrained from fielding candidates in 10 of Mumbai’s 36 assembly seats. This selective absence has fuelled speculation of a strategic decision to allow Mahayuti candidates to consolidate votes and secure victories in these constituencies. MNS withholds candidates in 10 Mumbai constituencies, clearing path for Mahayuti bigwigs

These 10 constituencies feature prominent figures from Mahayuti, an ally of the MNS in the Lok Sabha elections, including Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vinod Shelar, Ameet Satam, Mihir Kotecha, Rahul Narwekar, and Yamini Jadhav. The move suggests a coordinated effort within the alliance, potentially paving the way for smoother victories for Mahayuti’s high-profile candidates.

In case of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, presence of MNS is missing in case of Shaina NC, a BJP leader now contesting on Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbadevi, Yamini Jadhav (Byculla), Murji Patel (Andheri East) and Rajesh Khandare (Dharavi). BJP’s Vishnu Gaikwad had also filed a nomination but was rejected.

In a quid pro quo, Mahayuti has let MNS’ Bala Nandgaonkar to have a direct contest with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ajay Choudhari from Shivadi assembly segment. Attempts are also being made by MNS and Mahayuti, specifically Shiv Sena, to convince Sadanand Sarvankar to withdraw his nomination to improve the winning probability of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray. Shiv Sena has already asked Sarvankar to withdraw from the fray, but he has been defiant. This is Amit Thackeray’s maiden electoral contest and is contesting from Mahim. Maha Vikas Aghadi has nominated Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant from here.

The last day to withdraw nomination is on Monday. The single-phase election in Maharashtra is scheduled on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Political observers shared that these are selective absences for a friendly contest to let Mahayuti candidates win by way of consolidation of votes. In return of 10, MNS has sought only two seats, Mahim and Shivadi, from Mahayuti for its own heavyweights to get elected to the Maharashtra’s assembly.

Reportedly, after a meeting with MNS, an understanding was reached to let Shelar brothers - Ashish Shelar (Bandra West) and Vinod Shelar (Malad West), be the beneficiaries of vote consolidation. A division in Maharashtrian votes betters the prospects of the rivals, especially in closely contested seats where winning margins can be a couple of hundred votes.

On record, MNS is in denial of such an ‘friendly’ arrangement. Senior MNS leader and former MLA Nitin Sardesai clarified that this move is not to let votes get consolidated in favour of Mahayuti’s candidates. “Tickets have been issued on merit. At the assembly segments where we have not nominated anyone, the party workers will be diverted and mobilised for other MNS candidates within Mumbai or the neighbouring constituencies.”