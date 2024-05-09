Modi likely to hold roadshow, Raj to share dais with him in Shivaji Park

Mumbai: Days before the six constituencies in the city go to poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to hold a roadshow on May 15 and a public rally on May 17 in Shivaji Park, where he will be joined by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, according to BJP insiders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Mohammed Aleemuddin)

On his first visit, he may hold a roadshow from Ghatkopar to Mulund, where the BJP has fielded Mulund legislator Mihir Kotecha by denying a ticket to sitting MP Manoj Kotak.

Kotecha who is in a fierce contest with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Patil could benefit from the roadshow, feel the party insiders. The Marathi versus Gujarati controversy has been a factor in this constituency. Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate was not allowed to enter housing societies in Gujarati-dominated areas which is now being used as an issue by the Thackeray faction.

Party insiders say a helipad could be made at Mulund which Modi would reach by helicopter and then travel by LBS Marg to reach Ghatkopar.

The last meeting of the Mahayuti alliance will be held at Shivaji Park on May 17, where PM Modi, chief minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address the crowd jointly. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar confirmed that Thackeray will join the BJP rally, where Modi is the main speaker.

The finer details of both the Modi functions would be worked out in a meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, said the ruling party leaders.