 Modi likely to hold roadshow, Raj to share dais with him in Shivaji Park | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi likely to hold roadshow, Raj to share dais with him in Shivaji Park

ByYogesh Naik
May 09, 2024 08:20 AM IST

On his first visit, he may hold a roadshow from Ghatkopar to Mulund, where the BJP has fielded Mulund legislator Mihir Kotecha by denying a ticket to sitting MP Manoj Kotak.

Mumbai: Days before the six constituencies in the city go to poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to hold a roadshow on May 15 and a public rally on May 17 in Shivaji Park, where he will be joined by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, according to BJP insiders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Mohammed Aleemuddin)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Mohammed Aleemuddin)

On his first visit, he may hold a roadshow from Ghatkopar to Mulund, where the BJP has fielded Mulund legislator Mihir Kotecha by denying a ticket to sitting MP Manoj Kotak.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kotecha who is in a fierce contest with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Patil could benefit from the roadshow, feel the party insiders. The Marathi versus Gujarati controversy has been a factor in this constituency. Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate was not allowed to enter housing societies in Gujarati-dominated areas which is now being used as an issue by the Thackeray faction.

Party insiders say a helipad could be made at Mulund which Modi would reach by helicopter and then travel by LBS Marg to reach Ghatkopar.

The last meeting of the Mahayuti alliance will be held at Shivaji Park on May 17, where PM Modi, chief minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address the crowd jointly. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar confirmed that Thackeray will join the BJP rally, where Modi is the main speaker.

The finer details of both the Modi functions would be worked out in a meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, said the ruling party leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Modi likely to hold roadshow, Raj to share dais with him in Shivaji Park

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On