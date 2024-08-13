Molestation case accused dies by suicide in train, complainant woman booked for abetment

MUMBAI: After a man from Ghatkopar, who was in his early thirties, died by suicide inside a he toilet of a general coach of the Nandigram Express on Friday, the Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman and four of her accomplices, who had earlier filed a complaint of molestation against the deceased. HT Image

An FIR was registered on July 20 against the man in the Ghatkopar police station after a complaint of molestation was filed by the women and her associates, after which he fled from the city.

Two days after the man’s body was found inside a train toilet at Dadar railway station, his relatives approached the GRP claiming that the allegation of molesting a woman levelled against him was fake due to which he was humiliated and took the drastic step of ending his life.

According to GRP officers, after the Nandigram Express terminated its journey at Dadar railway station at 6.30 am on Friday and all passengers had disembarked from the train, a railway staff member found the body of the man inside a toilet. He alerted the guard who then informed the police.

Anil Kadam, senior police inspector of Dadar GRP, said that on checking the pockets of the deceased, they found a diary mentioning a few names and phone numbers.

Police dialed the numbers and identified the deceased as a Ghatkopar resident after speaking to his acquaintances.

On Monday, the deceased’s relatives arrived at the Dadar police station and based on their statements, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman and her four associates who had registered the case of molestation against the deceased.

“We are investigating to find out whether the molestation case and the resultant humiliation led to his suicide,” said a police officer from Dadar GRP.