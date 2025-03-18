Menu Explore
Mom-daughter duo hit by 19-yr-old driver in Andheri

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Mar 18, 2025 08:14 AM IST

A speeding Sedan hit a woman and her daughter in Andheri, causing severe injuries. The 19-year-old driver fled but later surrendered to police.

A 54-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries after a speeding Sedan hit them on Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri (West) on Sunday while they were on a walk.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The woman, Barkha Thakur, and her daughter, Priyanka Agarwal, had left their house after dinner. The Sedan driver, a 19-year-old college student, hit the two women and collided against a parked bus before fleeing.

The accused driver is Mohit Nirmal, a second-year college student from Jogeshwari (West). He told the police he was driving his friend’s car with two other passengers inside.

Nirmal said he fled as he feared public outrage but later surrendered at the Versova Police Station, where he claimed to have lost control of the car.

Versova Police senior inspector, Gajanan Pawar, said the accused driver was booked for rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and has been served a notice.

