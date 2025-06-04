Moneylender booked for abetting suicide

Navi Mumbai: The police booked a moneylender on Monday for abetting the suicide of a 39-year-old man by allegedly harassing him for the repayment of his loan. The deceased reportedly left a suicide note holding the moneylender responsible for his death. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the man was found dead on the terrace of his residence in Koparkhairane on May 26. A day later, the deceased’s family found a suicide note. In the note, the man held the moneylender, Prathamesh Chavan, responsible for his death and appealed to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde to ensure the “harshest punishment” for the accused.

“It has been alleged by the family and is also written in the note that the deceased was mentally harassed over loan repayment,” said the investigating officer.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had borrowed ₹25,000 from the accused two months ago at an agreed interest rate of 12.5%. The note written by the deceased alleged that Chavan later demanded an exorbitant interest of 30%, which he was unable to pay. “The deceased was struggling financially and with no steady income, he took a loan from Chavan who was known to his family for availing loans,” the officer said.

An accidental death report was registered after the incident on May 26. However, after the family discovered the note written by the deceased, they filed a complaint with the Koparkhairane police on Monday after performing the last rites. The police registered a case against Chavan under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide.