Monsoon session a litmus test for Shinde-Fadnavis and MVA
Mumbai: The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence on August 17. The nine-day session will be the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s first, since it came into being following a dramatic rebellion by Shiv Sena MLAs and the fall of Uddhav Thackeray government.
Opposition parties are planning to take the Shinde-Fadnavis led government head on. To begin with, Shinde will have to explain why two tainted ministers -- Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar -- were inducted into his cabinet. The leaders made their dissatisfaction apparent by boycotting the customary tea party hosted by chief minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of the session on Tuesday.
However, coordination between the three parties — NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena — will be an equal challenge for the opposition unity.
The government’s first challenge is that all 18 ministers inducted on August 9 are new to their departments and know little about their respective portfolios allocated on August 14. In delaying the cabinet expansion by 41 days, even as many districts of the state were affected by floods, the government has provided enough grist to the opposition to chew on.
Soon after coming to power, it revoked many decisions taken by the Thackeray led MVA government. Shifting of Metro-3 car depot back to the Aarey Colony, direct elections of sarpanch (village council) and president of municipal councils and delay in providing relief to the flood-hit people are among the many on which the government can be pinned down.
In a media interaction, leader of opposition in council, Ambadas Danve, said that names of four children of agriculture minister Abdul Sattar had cropped up in the teachers’ eligibility test (TET) scam. Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition in state assembly too attacked the Shinde regime for inducting “daagi” faces like FDA minister Sanjay Rathod, who has been linked with the death of a 22-year-old TikTok star. Pawar also pointed to reports that the BJP was upset at Rathod’s induction in the council of ministers and asked it to come clean on the issue.
Just a day ahead of the session, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a probe into the objectionable act by two of their MLAs — Prakash Surve and Sanjay Bangar — in the last two days. “We will look into the acts by the MLAs and action will be taken if found guilty. The laws are the same for everyone in the state and we will not spare any objectionable act,” he said.
Surve, an MLA from the Shinde camp, had asked his supporters to physically assault Shiv Sainiks in a public gathering recently. “We must not rest till we show them their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If someone challenges you, challenge them back, cut them into pieces. Prakash Surve is sitting here. If you cannot sever their hand, break their legs. I will get you a table bail the next day,” Surve can be heard saying in the video.
In a video that went viral on social media, Sanjay Bangar was seen abusing and slapping a private catering manager for allegedly serving “sub-standard” mid-day meals to workers in Hingoli district.
The Shinde-Fadnavis government had to face much criticism when they decided to empower all the secretaries with quasi-judicial powers.
As Shiv Sena was divided into two factions, the Uddhav Thackeray faction was kept out of the business advisory committee of the state legislature. This may become another reason for friction between legislators from both the factions.
The chief minister also clarified that the government will stay only those decisions that were taken in haste by the previous government. “We will not cancel or stay each and every decision. We will review, if required, stay and if not then their priority of the decision will be determined. No decision of the MVA government will be scrapped out of political vendetta,” Shinde told reporters after the customary tea party at Sahyadri guest house.
Political experts believe that there are many challenges ahead for the present government. “Among the first would be difficulties to be faced by the ministers who are absolutely new to their department. Many of them are yet to take charge of their departments as they were busy with Independence Day celebrations in the respective constituencies. So technically, on the first day of the session they would be taking charge of their departments,” said political analyst Hemant Desai, adding that the session will also be a challenge for the MVA coalition. “The unity and coordination among the opposition allies will indicate if the MVA will last or not,” Desai added.
Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh's house situated in the C-Block of the area.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
