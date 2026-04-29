Mumbai, The number of air-conditioned local train services and 15-coach trains on the busy Mumbai suburban network will increase from May 1, which is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. More AC and 15-coach services on Mumbai's suburban network from May 1

Officials said the Central Railway will convert 14 existing non-AC local train services on the CSMT-Panvel Harbour line into AC locals, while Western Railway will introduce 12 additional AC local services and augment 17 existing 12-coach suburban trains into 15-coach services from Friday.

With the replacement of 14 existing services with AC services, the total number of AC suburban services on the CR network will increase to 108, according to a release.

Of the 108 AC services, 28 will run on the Harbour line and 80 on the Main line.

The newly-upgraded Harbour line, which provides suburban train connectivity to Navi Mumbai and the western suburbs from South Mumbai, will have AC services operating between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus , Panvel, Belapur and Vashi stations.

CR reintroduced AC suburban train services on the Harbour line from January 26 this year.

The services will run with AC rakes from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays and nominated holidays, services will continue with non-AC rakes, the release highlighted, adding that the timings of four local trains have also been revised from the date.

Western Railway stated that it will augment 17 existing 12-coach local trains into 15-coach services, increasing the number of 15-coach services on its network from 227 to 244.

Of the 17 services that will run as 15-coach trains, eight will operate on the Virar-Dahanu Road section, where such longer trains will be introduced for the first time, increasing carrying capacity and improving convenience for commuters, the release said.

Due to operational reasons, 15-coach trains on WR will not halt at Grant Road, Charni Road and Marine Lines stations in both directions, and will take double halts at Dadar platform number 4, the release said.

With the introduction of 12 additional AC local services, the total number of AC services on weekdays will rise from 133 to 145 on Western Railway, while weekend AC services will increase from 106 to 118.

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