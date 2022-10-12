More Ulhasnagar residents come forward to get buildings audited

Only after two incidents of slab collapse in a span of seven days last month that the seriousness of the situation did sink in. The residents of several dilapidated and dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar, who were otherwise reluctant to carry out a structural audit citing lack of funds and the fear of being homeless, are now in talks with engineers.

“Many are willing to do the audit which is a good sign. We have a technical committee that is helping the residents resolve the issue,” Ganesh Shimpi, assistant municipal commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner (UMC), said.

For 39-year-old Girish Dandwani, a resident of Shiv Ganga society, the slab collapses were an eye-opener. “We are planning to conduct an audit as early as possible. One major cause of delay is the collection of funds. We are getting quotations from different engineers,” Dandwani, who has been living in the building for 25 years, said.

He said contribution per flat ranges between ₹1,100 and ₹2,500. “Not just the audit, we will also have to shell out money for the repair work if suggested. This is why many are not ready. There are widows and senior citizens who can’t pay a penny. Hence, it is our request to the civic body to at least bear the cost of the audit.”

There have been three slab collapses this year, claiming six lives. The UMC has inspected 230 buildings and have sent them notices to carry out an audit.

“These buildings are newly listed after the recent mishap that killed four people. They survey is still underway. We are also getting queries from the residents about the audit procedure and the help for contacts,” Shimpi said.

Another resident Mahek Panchwani, 36, said, “When we received a notice in 2020 asking us to do the audit, not many were forthcoming since it might lead to huge spending or loss of homes. Now the incidents of slab collapse have awaken most of us.”

Swachchgiri foundation, which is helping the residents get the audit done at a low cost, has claimed that they are getting a good response. “Earlier, whenever the residents were asked to do an audit, they were either clueless, or denied it outright. We have so far received at least 50 odd queries. We are trying to help them get it done by paying ₹900 per flat so that they are motivated,” advocate Raj Chandwani, founder of the NGO, said.

