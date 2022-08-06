Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP

In the last one week, train accidents in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli have claimed the lives of 12 commuters, eight of which are due to trespassing.

Four deaths were also due to falling from the train because of over-crowding or hitting an electric pole. The railway authorities claimed that despite several Foot Over Bridges constructed, safety walls and fencing erected, commuters continue to cross the railway tracks.

On August 3, a 25-year-old man, Akshay Kamble, fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Dombivli railway stations and died.

Out of the twelve cases, four are still unclaimed as per the GRP records. According to the GRP staff, three died in Ambernath, Vittalwadi and Titwala – falling under the Kalyan station jurisdiction.

“Most of the death cases we record are due to trespassing. There are many who cross the tracks despite having several FOBs at the station. Most of them are also senior citizens who avoid climbing the bridges and tend to cross the tracks for easy access. The GRP and RPF officers are deployed at the station premises to prevent accidents. However, during night hours and early morning peak hours, there is no control as the crowd is more,” said an officer of Thane GRP.

Seventy-five-year-old Narayan Sawant, who was trespassing at Dombivli station, said, “The FOB is very crowded, and walking is difficult for us senior citizens. For senior citizens like us, climbing the stairs is a difficult job. There is a need to have more escalators, which are very few and non-operational at times. The reason for trespassing is the crowd.”

Amol Kadam, Thane station consultation committee member and a member of Mumbai Pravasi Sanghatana, said, “We have held meetings with the railway board to discuss the major issues leading to deaths at the railway station premises. As per our study, it is very necessary to increase the manpower of RPF and GRP at these stations as they fall short considering the crowd that gathers at the stations. The GRP and RPF are doing their best but there is a lack of manpower. At the same time, we do support AC locals as it will help curb incidents of falling from trains. However, it should be affordable for everyone.

“There is no alternative for the commuters if not the railway. They have to depend on the local trains. The railway should come up with a proper plan on diverting the crowd and ensuring the accidents are reduced.”

Avinash Andhale, senior police inspector, Kalyan RPF, said, “There are several deaths recorded in Kalyan GRP jurisdiction of which a majority are due to crossing of the railway tracks. The RPF staff deployed at the station take legal action against those who trespass by registering the offence. There are several such measures taken up by the RPF and GRP jointly on a regular basis through legal action in order to curb the cases.”

