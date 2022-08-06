Most railway deaths are due to crossing of tracks: Thane GRP
In the last one week, train accidents in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli have claimed the lives of 12 commuters, eight of which are due to trespassing.
Four deaths were also due to falling from the train because of over-crowding or hitting an electric pole. The railway authorities claimed that despite several Foot Over Bridges constructed, safety walls and fencing erected, commuters continue to cross the railway tracks.
On August 3, a 25-year-old man, Akshay Kamble, fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Dombivli railway stations and died.
Out of the twelve cases, four are still unclaimed as per the GRP records. According to the GRP staff, three died in Ambernath, Vittalwadi and Titwala – falling under the Kalyan station jurisdiction.
“Most of the death cases we record are due to trespassing. There are many who cross the tracks despite having several FOBs at the station. Most of them are also senior citizens who avoid climbing the bridges and tend to cross the tracks for easy access. The GRP and RPF officers are deployed at the station premises to prevent accidents. However, during night hours and early morning peak hours, there is no control as the crowd is more,” said an officer of Thane GRP.
Seventy-five-year-old Narayan Sawant, who was trespassing at Dombivli station, said, “The FOB is very crowded, and walking is difficult for us senior citizens. For senior citizens like us, climbing the stairs is a difficult job. There is a need to have more escalators, which are very few and non-operational at times. The reason for trespassing is the crowd.”
Amol Kadam, Thane station consultation committee member and a member of Mumbai Pravasi Sanghatana, said, “We have held meetings with the railway board to discuss the major issues leading to deaths at the railway station premises. As per our study, it is very necessary to increase the manpower of RPF and GRP at these stations as they fall short considering the crowd that gathers at the stations. The GRP and RPF are doing their best but there is a lack of manpower. At the same time, we do support AC locals as it will help curb incidents of falling from trains. However, it should be affordable for everyone.
“There is no alternative for the commuters if not the railway. They have to depend on the local trains. The railway should come up with a proper plan on diverting the crowd and ensuring the accidents are reduced.”
Avinash Andhale, senior police inspector, Kalyan RPF, said, “There are several deaths recorded in Kalyan GRP jurisdiction of which a majority are due to crossing of the railway tracks. The RPF staff deployed at the station take legal action against those who trespass by registering the offence. There are several such measures taken up by the RPF and GRP jointly on a regular basis through legal action in order to curb the cases.”
-
Pune:Former IAS officer sentenced to 5 years jail for sexual assault
The Pune session court on Saturday, sentenced former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Maruti Hari Sawant to five years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and molesting three other girls in March 2015. He was also fined ₹10 lakh. According to officials, Sawant resided with his family at a flat in Shivajinagar and was a frequent visitor to his father-in-law's apartment near school at Hingne Khurd, where the assaults took place.
-
Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe. Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre. NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
-
₹63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai
With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action. A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars. Many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans.
-
Will forcibly lock up biomedical waste plant in Govandi on Monday: Abu Azmi
Mumbai: Abu Azmi, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency in M/E Ward, said on Saturday that he will personally march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) biomedical waste management plant in Govandi on Monday, August 8, to forcibly shut down its operations and lock up the facility. Azmi also demanded that the city's biomedical refuse be taken to an alternative facility in Taloja.
-
Naval, coastal officers meet fishermen to strengthen security in Navi Mumbai
To strengthen the coastal security of Navi Mumbai, the Naval and coastal security officers met the fishermen in a community interaction programme. “The intention of the programme was to guide the fishermen on how to get in touch with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rupali Ambure, said. In May, there was an instance wherein the fishermen noticed signal flares abandoned at the shores of Kegaon, Uran.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics