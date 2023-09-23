Motormen oppose new safety gadget, claim they can’t ‘focus’

Mumbai: The trial run of a device – advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – installed inside two motor cabs of local trains, operating on the suburban system, did not go down well with the motormen who have threatened to protest next week, claiming the gadget is affecting their ‘focus and concentration.’ Senior officials in CR said during inspections they found that motormen used to even munch food while manoeuvring the train and that there have been cases of signal passing at danger (SPAD) where trains breach the red signal as well. (HT PHOTO)

According to sources in Central Railway (CR), the ADAS has multiple functions, such as in-built GPS to gauge the real-time location, front and back cameras to monitor motormen manoeuvring the train and the track on the front, video recording of the trip, among other technical benefits.

“This device has been installed on a trial basis. The idea is to improve safety in running trains, keep a check on cases where trains bypass the red signal, ensure there is no lapse in the concentration level of the motormen and make sure that other staff or persons barring the motorman on duty do not travel inside the motor cab,” said a CR official.

Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO of CR, said that trial and testing of the device is underway, and more details can be shared once the installation is complete. Sources said each train will have two such devices at either end installed at a cost of approximately ₹9,000 each.

“We expect that in the next fortnight or so, we will be able to confirm its installation in all the 151 rakes in the fleet depending on the success of the trial. Results have been good so far,” another CR official said.

However, the move to install ADAS hasn’t gone down well with motormen who are threatening to protest. “This device is facing the chair and coming right next to the face of a motorman. It is affecting our concentration and focus as this equipment has been installed on the panel where train driving equipment is placed. It’s unfair that equipment is installed for constantly monitoring us, which means the administration doesn’t trust us. We have taken it up with the railway unions as well,” an angry motorman said.

The running staff branch of CR Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) will hold a protest on September 25 against the administration for installing this device. “We have informed the motormen about this protest. It will either be this device or us. They are ignoring genuine issues like non-functioning ACs inside motor cabs, improper seats for motormen or even leaking roofs during rains,” a member of CRMS said.

Railway officials, on the other hand, said the location of this device on the panel is apt for fulfilling its purpose. Sources said they are also going to install a crew voice and video recording (CVVR) system in local trains.

“We placed orders for the CVVR system in 322 driving cabs of EMU rakes (local trains) on August 7. We received sample material on September 18 which is still under approval stage,” added Manaspure.