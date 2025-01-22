MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will develop a liquid jetty at the proposed Vadhvan port in Palghar district. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) and RIL on Tuesday for development of the liquid jetty (for the handling of liquefied chemicals). The MoU includes the development of 50 acres of land at the port under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. MoUs with Reliance, HUDCO give Vadhvan port a boost

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also launched projects worth nearly ₹2,000 crore to expand capacity at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Raigad district.

Being built by the Union government, the Vadhvan port near Dahanu in Palghar district will be one of the largest and most important ports in India. RIL will invest an estimated ₹645 crore in the liquid jetty, whose construction is likely to begin by 2030, according to an official statement.

An MoU was also signed between VPPL and the Dr Balasaheb Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli (DBKKVD) for the development of an integrated agricultural and horticultural plan for villages in Dahanu and Palghar, in and around Vadhvan.

A partnership has also been established between VPPL and HUDCO, to providing funding of up to ₹25,000 crore for the development of new ports and PPP projects.

Sonowal also launched capacity enhancement projects worth ₹ 2,000 crore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), including a state-of-the-art agro-processing facility. Spanning 27 acres within the port complex, this ₹284-crore facility could transform the processing, storage and transportation of agricultural commodities.

The Union minister also launched a solar-powered boat, two indigenously developed, 70-tonne tugs, and three fire tenders, boosting the safety and efficiency of the port.

