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    MP man arrested for abetting teen’s suicide over cyber fraud

    Initial police investigations registered the death as accidental, but scrutiny of the teen’s mobile phone revealed several financial accounts and links to online frauds that promised money for completing tasks, but no amount was deposited to his account

    Published on: Mar 17, 2026 6:40 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
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    MUMBAI: The Andheri GRP arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly fell victim to a cyber fraud, officials said. The minor had jumped in front of a local train at Jogeshwari railway station on January 29, 2025.

    MP man arrested for abetting teen’s suicide over cyber fraud
    MP man arrested for abetting teen’s suicide over cyber fraud

    The boy, a college student residing in Andheri, left home to attend tuition classes and did not return. His family later learned that a boy had died at Jogeshwari railway station and confirmed the body was their son at Cooper Hospital.

    Initial police investigations registered the death as accidental, but scrutiny of the teen’s mobile phone revealed several financial accounts and links to online frauds that promised money for completing tasks, but no amount was deposited to his account.

    “As a result, the deceased boy suffered severe mental distress. Driven by this stress, he committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train,” said an Andheri GRP officer.

    The police subsequently registered a case against eight individuals connected to the cyber fraud racket. During the probe, officials traced the flow of the defrauded money to certain bank accounts, leading a team to Madhya Pradesh where Binod Rajvanshiboy was arrested and brought to Mumbai.

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    News/Cities/Mumbai News/MP Man Arrested For Abetting Teen’s Suicide Over Cyber Fraud
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