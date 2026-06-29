Mumbai: Construction at the proposed Vikhroli Business City continued despite a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stop-work notice and repeated pollution norm violations, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT). MPCB flags pollution violations at Vikhroli Business City project

In an affidavit filed before the NGT, the MPCB said inspections at the 8.8-acre commercial project being developed by Mapletree at the junction of LBS Marg and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road found multiple violations of air and noise pollution norms.

It said another inspection on June 9 revealed that most deficiencies remained unaddressed and construction was continuing despite the BMC’s stop-work notice.

The MPCB said the site lacked mandatory dust-control measures, including perimeter barriers, functional anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and tyre-washing facilities, and over all there was a lot of dust. Construction debris was left uncovered and diesel-powered compressors were operating without acoustic enclosures.

Air quality monitoring also found PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels exceeding National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The BMC had issued a stop-work notice to the project in January under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. However, according to the MPCB, work continued despite the civic body’s action.

During a visit to the site on Sunday, HT found construction activity under way, with around 50 workers leaving the premises. Several workers confirmed that work was continuing.

The issue reached the NGT after activist Raj Mhatre alleged that construction was proceeding despite environmental violations and inadequate enforcement by authorities.

“We fail to understand as to why despite the above violations having been noted by MPCB, closure order has not been passed till the compliances are made . MPCB should file an additional affidavit regarding this matter within two weeks,” the tribunal said.

A senior MPCB official said the board was in the process of issuing a closure order and expected it to be issued within the next two to three days.

A representative of contractor L&W Construction Pvt Ltd said all pollution mitigation measures were in place, that the company would respond to the issues raised, and that it had not received any stop-work order.