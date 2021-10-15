MSEDCL detects 488 cases of electricity theft in Ghansoli in 1 week

In a special drive to nab the electricity thieves, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Bhandup circle, uncovered 488 cases of power theft in Ghansoli in seven days.

On September 30, the chief engineer of Bhandup Circle, Suresh Ganeshkar, held a review meeting at Ghansoli branch under Airoli sub-divisional office and ordered a “power theft search operation” in the area. Accordingly, inspection of electricity connection of consumers who have arrears of electricity bill as well as those who have a history of disconnected lines were thoroughly checked. Ganeshkar and Vashi division superintendent engineer, Rajaram Mane, appointed additional executive engineers working in other divisional offices in Bhandup circle and set up eight squads for the special drive.

The investigation revealed that 416 consumers had stolen electricity of 30,12,233 units worth ₹41.12 lakh under Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, wherein the consumers had stolen power by tampering their meter boxes. Meanwhile, 72 consumers were found to be stealing electricity from other places and electricity worth ₹3.22 lakh was found to be stolen. These 72 consumers were found to be stealing power under Section 126 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

“Further action is being taken against these customers and an FIR will be lodged under the Electricity Act, 2003 against the customers who have not paid the penalty along with the electricity bill. Similar drives will, henceforth, keep on happening to recover the financial losses. Power theft is a cancer for society and it needs to be eradicated. MSEDCL will not let such power thieves go. All customers are requested to cooperate with MSEDCL by paying their electricity bills on time. Those who have been permanently disconnected are also being humbly appealed to turn on their own electricity connection by paying the full electricity bill,” Ganeshkar said.