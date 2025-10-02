Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MSRTC festive fare hike rolled back

    During the festive season, the State Transport Authority allows the MSRTC to increase fares by up to 30%

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 6:02 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The annual 10% increase in fares for state transport buses during the festive season has been withdrawn, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has therefore cancelled the fare hike earlier announced by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

    MSRTC festive fare hike rolled back
    MSRTC festive fare hike rolled back

    Addressing the media, Shinde said that each Diwali, the MSRTC raises fares by 10%, which brings in revenue of around 30 crore. The hike has been rolled back this year due to the hardships and losses caused by unprecedented rain and flooding across the state.

    During the festive season, the State Transport Authority allows the MSRTC to increase fares by up to 30%. Accordingly, the corporation had announced a 10% hike, effective from October 15 to November 5, across all bus categories – Ordinary, Semi-Luxury (Hirkani), Sleeper Coach, Air-Conditioned Shivshahi, and Jan-Shivneri.

    However, the move drew criticism from various quarters, prompting Shinde to step in.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/MSRTC Festive Fare Hike Rolled Back
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes