MUMBAI: The annual 10% increase in fares for state transport buses during the festive season has been withdrawn, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has therefore cancelled the fare hike earlier announced by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). MSRTC festive fare hike rolled back

Addressing the media, Shinde said that each Diwali, the MSRTC raises fares by 10%, which brings in revenue of around ₹30 crore. The hike has been rolled back this year due to the hardships and losses caused by unprecedented rain and flooding across the state.

During the festive season, the State Transport Authority allows the MSRTC to increase fares by up to 30%. Accordingly, the corporation had announced a 10% hike, effective from October 15 to November 5, across all bus categories – Ordinary, Semi-Luxury (Hirkani), Sleeper Coach, Air-Conditioned Shivshahi, and Jan-Shivneri.

However, the move drew criticism from various quarters, prompting Shinde to step in.