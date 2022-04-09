MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
MUMBAI: A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations (MSRTC) outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence, ‘Silver Oak’, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the incident.
An angry mob of MSRTC employees barged into the premises of ‘Silver Oak’, Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to protest against the state government on Friday. They threw shoes and chappals outside the residence while shouting slogans against Pawar claiming that he did nothing to fulfil their demands. Workers of loss-making MSRTC, which is a Maharashtra government undertaking, have been demanding that their services be merged with the state government.
“It is the duty of the Mumbai police to gather intelligence in which they have failed and it is an undisputed fact. We can see media cameras were also present along with the protesting workers, which means the media was aware of it then why not the police? A senior police officer has been asked to investigate the matter. Police will find out the mastermind behind the incident,” said the deputy chief minister, who is also Sharad Pawar’s nephew.
“Till the very last moment, the chief minister was appealing to the striking employees to come back to work, me and the transport minister were also urging them the same. All the action taken against them was also withdrawn. Even when MSRTC buses were not plying in Covid times (lockdown period) the state government was providing ₹250 to 300 crore every month to pay their salaries,” he said making a point that the state government has been sympathetic to the striking workers.
“I condemn the attack on the residence of one of India’s senior most public figures, Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks and welcome the statement of @CMOMaharashtra for stern action against the offenders,” Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.
Raut, who met Pawar at his residence on Saturday, said that advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, who was arrested after the incident for instigating the MSRTC employees, was getting financial help from the BJP.
“It wasn’t a protest but an attack,” said Raut adding, “Sadavarte has got all the (financial) support from BJP. Who owns the house where he stays? He is getting financial help only to speak against (chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Yesterday’s attack was also part of it,” he said.
Going by a few BJP leaders supporting the incident, it seems BJP was behind it, Raut said in response to a question.
The BJP demanded investigation into the intelligence failure. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “Such attacks are unacceptable… But an important question is that the entire media was aware of their plans. They have got messages (about protest at Pawar’s residence) at 2.30pm. The protestors planned the entire agitation and the police had no information. This is a big failure of police and intelligence and requires an investigation. We have seen those videos (of protest) and they were horrible.”
Meanwhile, NCP workers are holding protests to condemn Friday’s incident at various places across the state.
