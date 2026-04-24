Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has sacked a staffer, issued notices to three others, and lodged an FIR after BCom exam papers were allegedly leaked between April 11 and 15 at a college in Bandra. The university launched an internal probe after the case surfaced, with officials suspecting the leak originated from its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). MU sacks staffer, files FIR after paper leak in Bandra college

The leaked papers, which included taxation, economics, and commerce and management, were allegedly circulated before third-year BCom exams. Acting on suspicion, a university squad visited National College in Bandra during the exams and is continuing its investigation.

University officials said the Unfair Means Committee and a special investigation panel recommended strict action after the leak recently came to light. An official said that the university has taken serious action against those involved.

Student outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had earlier demanded tougher action, pointing out that initial steps targeted only six students. Yuva Sena (UBT) leaders, including Pradeep Sawant and others, met the pro-vice chancellor on Wednesday, seeking a police case. An FIR was subsequently registered at BKC Police Station.

Sawant alleged the university’s action was limited to junior staff. He said, “University has been limited to issuing show-cause notices solely to Class 3 and Class 4 employees at the University’s CDOE. This development reinforces the suspicion that the paper leakage originated within the University itself.”

“We will not remain silent until such appropriate action is taken,” he added.

ABVP Mumbai Metropolitan Secretary Prashant Mali said, “ABVP Mumbai welcomes the immediate action taken by the University of Mumbai in the question paper leak case. However, it appears that in order to protect the “big fish” involved in the case, some “small fish” are being made scapegoats.”

He further demanded to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry.

Mali said, “If the university administration does not obtain resignations from the concerned officials, it raises a serious question: Whom is the administration trying to protect and why?”

The university has faced similar incidents in the past. In 2012, 14 people were arrested in an engineering paper leak case, while in 2023, a lab assistant was arrested and the Bhiwandi college in the incident was barred from serving as an exam centre for two years.